There are plots to use naira scarcity to create civil unrest during polls- NSA Babagana Monguno





The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, says there are plots to use the naira scarcity to cause civil unrest during the general election. Monguno stated this during a meeting of the inter-agency consultative committee on election security (ICCES)on Tuesday, February 21.

Represented by Sanusi Galadima, a deputy director, Monguno said his office has observed with “serious concern, the escalation of violence during electioneering campaigns across the country, despite the peace accord endorsed by all the presidential flag bearers”.