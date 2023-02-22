There are plots to use naira scarcity to create civil unrest during polls- NSA Babagana Monguno

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, says there are plots to use the naira scarcity to cause civil unrest during the general election. Monguno stated this during a meeting of the inter-agency consultative committee on election security (ICCES)on Tuesday, February 21.
Represented by Sanusi Galadima, a deputy director, Monguno said his office has observed with “serious concern, the escalation of violence during electioneering campaigns across the country, despite the peace accord endorsed by all the presidential flag bearers”.
“This ugly trend is created largely by the attitude of political actors, their sponsored thugs and other unpatriotic elements. This has further hampered the efforts of security and intelligence agencies to effectively neutralise the prevailing security situation across the country, terrorism, banditry.
It is instructive to state that the government is very much aware of plots by domestic subversive elements and their external…
Source: Linda Ikeji