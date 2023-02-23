Boy who went missing in Washington is found alive in Missouri 8 months later





A boy who went missing 8 months ago has been found alive nearly 2,000 miles from home.

Breadson John, of Vancouver in Washington, was found in Jasper, Missouri, on Feb. 17, the FBI’s Seattle division confirmed on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Breadson, who also goes by the nickname Brxsan, was first listed as missing on June 17, 2022, when Vancouver police were unable to locate the boy during a welfare check after family members became concerned.

At the time of his disappearance, authorities said Breadson might have traveled to Hawaii, where he was born, or to Arizona or the Pacific island nation of the Federated States of Micronesia.

Investigators learned that the boy was possibly in Missouri in August, and subsequently recovered him with the help of local police, according to KGW8.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 22, authorities had not released more details about who had taken Breadson or how long he had been away from home.

Breadson is in the custody of the Missouri Department of…