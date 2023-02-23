Gunmen attack police station in Abia



Gunmen on Thursday, February 23, invaded and burnt the Ugwunagbo Police Divisional Headquarters in Ihie, Abia State.

It was gathered that the two police officers who were on duty at the time of the attack were overpowered by the gunmen who later set the premises ablaze.

It was further learnt the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), who was also the target of the gunmen, escaped death as he was reportedly not in his quarters during the attack.

Unconfirmed reports claim the gunmen freed some suspects and carted away rifles at the station.

Sources in the area, who confirmed the attack on the police station, said the hoodlums may have considered the police station as a soft target knowing the strength of the men on the ground.

The spokesperson of the command, Geoffrey Ogbonna, who confirmed the attack said one of the police officers on duty who was injured, is receiving medical attention in a hospital where he is on admission.

“Around 3 am, armed hoodlums numbering about 30…