Gunmen kill 7, including young girl, after being laughed at for losing at pool (video)





Horrifying video captured the moment two gunmen opened fire in a Brazilian pool hall, killing seven people, including a 12-year-old girl.

The men lost two consecutive games in Sinop City, in the state of Mato Grosso, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and when the crowd laughed at their misfortune, they lost it, Newsflash reported.

The chilling footage shows one of the men lining up the victims against the wall at gunpoint while his companion grabs a shotgun from a pickup truck.

In a few seconds, the man with the pump-action shotgun begins his terrifying assault, shooting a man in a white T-shirt at point-blank range.

He continues his barrage, picking his targets one by one as the other man joins in with his handgun.

As people crumple to the floor, others scramble for their lives and run out into the street. One woman is seen holding up her arms as the gunmen leave the scene of the massacre.

On their way out, the killers grab small amounts of cash on pool tables, as well as a…