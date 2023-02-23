Gunmen kill APGA ward chairman in Ebonyi

Gunmen suspected to be political thugs have killed Monday Idoko, the chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA in Ohofia Agba Ward, in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Idoko was shot on the head in his Onueke village, Ohofia-Agba community at about 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday night, February 12, 2023.

The late Idoko was reportedly busy making arrangements for a rescheduled visit to the area by the APGA Governorship candidate, Professor Benard Odo, before his life was cut shot by the gunmen.