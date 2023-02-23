IGP orders restriction of movement on election day, reaffirms ban on VIP aides, escorts, state security outfits participation





Ahead of Saturday, February 25 Presidential and National Assembly Elections across all States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12 am to 6 pm on election day with the exception of those on essential services such as INEC Officials, Electoral Observers, Ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, etc.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, says the order which is part of measures emplaced to ensure a safe, secure, and conducive environment for the conduct of elections, is aimed at ensuring public order management, the safety of electorates, as well as assisting the security agencies in effective policing, thereby preventing hoodlums and criminally-minded elements from disrupting the electoral…