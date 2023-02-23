Labour Party Senatorial candidate, Oyibo Chukwu is brutally murdered (video)





The Labour Party candidate for Enugu East Senatorial district, Oyibo Chukwu has been killed.

The trained lawyer was reportedly shot and killed in Enugu while returning from a campaign trip and the vehicle he was in was set ablaze.

Video shows his vehicle burning with him inside on Wednesday evening, Feb. 22.

Three persons were suspected to be with him in the vehicle but it was not yet known if any of the occupants survived.

A top member of Labour Party has confirmed the fatal attack but said he should not be quoted until the family speaks, Vanguard reports.

See a video from the scene below.