Man dressed as 7ft penis is arrested for harassing women





A Brazilian man dressed as a giant 7ft penis has been arrested by police after women complained he had been harassing them.

Military Police in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, arrested the man dressed as the giant phallus in the city centre on Sunday for ‘acting suspiciously’.

A picture of the arrest shows the man wearing an inflatable manhood costume as he was peacefully led away by an officer.





Carnival goers in the city told police he had been using his costume to chase women taking part in the city’s parades, local media reported.

And he was not the only Carnival reveller seized over the weekend.

Police on patrol in Santa Luzia, Minas Gerais State, arrested a 20-year-old dressed as a prisoner as he left his home to join a parade on Saturday. He was about to board a bus to Belo Horizonte with a pal when officers approached them.

The suspect was wearing a red top, shorts with the acronym of the National Penitentiary Department (DEPEN), and a homemade electronic ankle tag.

Officers…