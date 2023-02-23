Modupé Ozolua receives US President’s Lifetime Achievement Award





Princess Modupé Ozolua, is a Nigeria-American philanthropist and entrepreneur born in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria into the Royal House of the Kingdom of Benin.

Princess Ozolua owned her first business in Los Angeles, California at the age of 21 before pioneering cosmetic surgery in Nigeria, West Africa in 2001 at the age of 27yrs.

In 2003, she founded Empower 54, a US 501©3 to non-profit organization which provides humanitarian aid such as health, education, empowerment of women/girls and refugee programs to disadvantaged Africans across the Continent. His Emeritus Archbishop Desmond Tutu was the Patron of Empower 54.

As recognition for over 19 years of her lifelong commitment to helping humanity, the Office of the President of the Unites States of America awarded Princess Modupé Ozolua the US President’s Lifetime Achievement Award on February 19th, 2023. She received a certified award certificate and letter from The White House is personally signed by President…