New naira policy has brought hardship to Nigerians – Lawan

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has said that the poor implementation of the old and new Naira swap has brought hardship to millions of Nigerians.
In a statement he personally signed, Lawan stated that while the policy was laudable, its poor implementation had beclouded the merits therein.
The statement read;
“I sincerely empathise with fellow Nigerians the hardship being experienced across our land in the implementation of the currency redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
“Even though we all agree on the merits of the policy, its implementation gap, unfortunately, brought enormous hardship upon citizens across the country.
“However, I wish to assure us that with appropriate intervention by the government and the collaboration of all stakeholders, this hardship will soon fade away and normalcy will be restored to our daily livelihoods.”
Source: Linda Ikeji