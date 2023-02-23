Pass a good name of honour to your children as descendants of a great man. Don’t let anyone use you to truncate the election — Comedian Igodye writes President Buhari





As Nigeria prepares to hold its 2023 general election, comedian I GO Dye whose real name is Francis Agoda, has appealed to President Buhari not to allow anyone use him to truncate the electoral process.

In an open letter shared on IG, I Go Dye asked President Buhari to ensure he passes a good name to his children as descendants of a great man by ensuring that the elections are free and fair. His letter reads;

‘’DON’T LET ANYONE USE YOU TO TRUNCATE 2023 ELECTIONS PASS A GOOD NAME OF HONOUR TO YOUR CHILDREN AS DESCENDANT OF A GREAT MAN. THAT WILL BE ONE OF THE GREATEST GIFT FOR THIS GENERATION FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS Your excellency, Firstly, as a citizen of this great country and Goodwill Ambassador for Fight Against Corruption, I write you as we walk towards the polls. I feel the pains like majority of Nigerians who are expecting a better Nation at this trying times , nature has bestowed you a great opportunity to conduct this general elections that will determine the fate of…





Source: Linda Ikeji