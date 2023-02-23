Russia-Ukriane war: Putin is ‘not going to stop’ and war could last another year





The war in Ukraine could last another year, the United Kingdom has warned.

Ben Wallace, UK Defence Secretary made this declaration on Wednesday February 22.

Asked whether we could see the war lingering on in another 12 months, he told LBC: ‘I think we will.

‘I think Russia has shown a complete disregard, not only for the lives of the people of Ukraine, but for its own soldiers.

‘We are sitting here 12 months in and 188,000, actually more now, Russian soldiers are dead or injured as a result of this catastrophic miscalculation and aggression by President Putin.

‘When someone has crossed the line and thinks it is OK to do that to your own people, running effectively a meat grinder for an army, I think he is not going to stop.’

Wallace added that planes currently held by Nato countries could be given to Ukraine as the conflict continues.

He stressed the battle in Ukraine was ‘not a Nato conflict’.

Asked whether Nato-supplied fighter jets could be sent to Kyiv, he said:…