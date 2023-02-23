Simon Ekpa released hours after arrest

By
Headliners
-
1


Simon Ekpa released hours after arrest

Pro-Biafra separatist agitator, Simon Ekpa, has been released by Finnish authorities hours after he was arrested and grilled. 

Earlier Thursday, Feb. 23, Finnish police escorted Ekpa out of his apartment in Lahti. 

 

Simon Ekpa released hours after arrest

He was later released on Thursday evening. 

He took to Twitter to share a post after his release. 

 

Simon Ekpa released hours after arrest

The Finnish Central Criminal Police confirmed Ekpa’s release on Thursday, according to HS reports. 

“The person being questioned today is suspected of a crime. We will return to the title on Friday,” Tommi Reen from the Central Criminal Police told HS during a phone interview.

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR