Simon Ekpa released hours after arrest





Pro-Biafra separatist agitator, Simon Ekpa, has been released by Finnish authorities hours after he was arrested and grilled.

Earlier Thursday, Feb. 23, Finnish police escorted Ekpa out of his apartment in Lahti.

He was later released on Thursday evening.

He took to Twitter to share a post after his release.

The Finnish Central Criminal Police confirmed Ekpa’s release on Thursday, according to HS reports.

“The person being questioned today is suspected of a crime. We will return to the title on Friday,” Tommi Reen from the Central Criminal Police told HS during a phone interview.