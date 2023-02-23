U.S. Secretary of state, Antony Blinken and senior administration officials send message to Nigeria on upcoming election (video)

The United States stands with the Nigerian people as they prepare to make their voices heard by voting in general elections on February 25. We do not support any individual candidate for office, but we strongly support free, fair, and peaceful elections. #NigeriaDecides2023
Watch the video below…
<blockquote class=”instagram-media” data-instgrm-permalink=”https://www.instagram.com/reel/CpAUDpEACQh/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” data-instgrm-version=”14″ style=” background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% – 2px); width:calc(100% – 2px);”><div style=”padding:16px;”> <a href=”https://www.instagram.com/reel/CpAUDpEACQh/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;” target=”_blank”> <div style=” display: flex;…
Source: Linda Ikeji