“Your loss b****” Singer Omah Lay questions ex for losing him to the streets (video)

By
Headliners
-
2


Screenshot 20230223 095657 Gallery 1677142663

Omah Lay has gone online to question his ex. 

In a video shared on social media, the singer is seen filming himself while asking his ex why she lost him to the streets. 

“What’s the f****** reason why you lost me? Tell me, what’s your reason for losing me,” he asked. 

“Look who you lost to the streets b****. See fresh ass motherf***** from Marine Base is who you f****** lost to the streets b****”  he added. 

He continued: “Your loss. It’s your loss b**** Look who you f****** lost to the streets — me.”

 

Watch the video below.

 

 

 





Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR