“Your loss b****” Singer Omah Lay questions ex for losing him to the streets (video)





Omah Lay has gone online to question his ex.

In a video shared on social media, the singer is seen filming himself while asking his ex why she lost him to the streets.

“What’s the f****** reason why you lost me? Tell me, what’s your reason for losing me,” he asked.

“Look who you lost to the streets b****. See fresh ass motherf***** from Marine Base is who you f****** lost to the streets b****” he added.

He continued: “Your loss. It’s your loss b**** Look who you f****** lost to the streets — me.”

Watch the video below.