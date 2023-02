The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appointed Dr Isa Abdulmumin as the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department.

Abdulmumin takes over from Mr Osita Nwanisobi, who has retired from the apex bank.

Until his appointment, Dr Abdulmumin was a Deputy Director in the Corporate Communications Department.

His predecessor, Nwanisobi, took over in October 2020 when Mr Isaac Okorafor, retired from service.