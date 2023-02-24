Court upholds order restraining INEC from contracting Oluomo for materials distribution





Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on Friday, February 24, granted an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from employing the services of the Chairman of Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, to distribute 2023 election materials in the state.

Vanguard reports that Justice Aneke gave the order in a suit filed by Labour Party’s governorship candidate in the state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and four others. The other applicants in the suit are: African Democratic Congress, Boot Party, and their governorship candidates, Funsho Doherty, and Wale Oluwo respectively.

Recall that the court had on Monday, February 20, granted an interim order on the issue before adjourning to hear the substantive case. A hearing in the substantive case came up on Wednesday after which the court adjourned till Friday (today) for its judgment.

The applicants through…