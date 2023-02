Eight members of a family have died in a fire outbreak that consumed their house in Zaria, Kaduna State. Eight members of a family have died in a fire outbreak that consumed their house in Zaria, Kaduna State.

According to a report by Rariya, the incident happened on Wednesday night, February 22, 2023, in Hayin Ojo area of Sabon Gari, Zaria.

Details of the incident are still sketchy at the time of filing this report, however, it was gathered that the victims include a man, his wife and their six children.

The deceased were buried on Thursday according to Islamic rites.