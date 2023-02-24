Former NFL star Chad Johnson says he saved millions by living inside his club’s stadium for two years





Former NFL star, Chad Johnson has revealed his frugal nature while he played at the top of American football.

After signing his first contract as a rookie for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2001, Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson started earning lots of money but didn’t splash his cash on big cars and houses like other NFL newcomers, he said he rather chose to develop his game.

Johnson, who enjoyed 11 seasons in the NFL, says that instead of lavishing money on a new house, he spent the first two years of his career living inside the Bengals stadium.

“You gotta remember, I stayed at the stadium the first two years because I didn’t want to spend no money,” Johnson told Shannon Sharpe’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ show earlier this month.

“What’s the point? Why are you telling me to go rent a house, go buy a house, or go rent a condo when everything I need is right here in the facility?