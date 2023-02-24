FTX crypto boss, Sam Bankman-Fried charged over illegal donations to politicians





Cryptocurrency mogul, Sam Bankman-Fried has been accused of making tens of millions of dollars of illegal campaign contributions to elected officials.

The new 12-count indictment adds four more charges related to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which prosecutors say was a “multibillion-dollar fraud.”

Bankman-Fried, 30, became one of the biggest Democratic donors in the country during last year’s midterm elections, with a net worth estimated at one point to be greater than $20 billion and dreams of spending up to $1 billion on the 2024 presidential contest. But Bankman-Fried’s political giving was not all it seemed, according to the new indictment.

The indictment accuses Bankman-Fried of having directed at least 300 illegal campaign donations, totaling up to $100 million, to both Democrats and Republicans through two other unnamed FTX executives who acted as “straw donors” to hide the true source of the funds.

The scheme was used, prosecutors allege, to…