Heidi Klum poses naked as she wraps arms around husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum marked her and husband Tom Kaulitz’s four-year wedding anniversary by posting a romantic photo.

 

The 49-year-old runway star appeared to be in her birthday suit as she wrapped her arms around Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom, 33.

 

Above them, a wave of heart-shaped balloons lined their home’s ceiling.

 

 Heidi captioned her Instagram post: “Love of my life.”

 

The supermodel and her musician beau wed during a secret 2019 ceremony that took place less than a year after they started dating.  

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

