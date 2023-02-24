How fire killed couple and their six children in Kaduna

A couple and their six children lost their lives to a fire that gutted the family’s house in the Sabon gari area of Zaria, Kaduna State.

According to Daily Trust, the fire, which occurred around 2am on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Hayin Ojo area, engulfed the family members in their sleep.

The neighbour of the family, Mallam Junaidu Mohammed, confirmed the incident on Friday.

“Though we could not ascertain the cause of the inferno, it started around 2am on Thursday when everybody was asleep,” he said.

He said the heat and the noise woke neighbours up as they tried their best to put out the fire with the help of other good Samaritans.

“But we could not rescue the family alive. All efforts to get the fire service to the scene were not successful. We didn’t see firefighters until we buried the victims,” Mohammed added

Elder brother of the deceased father, Adamu Mohammed, said, “Those who lost their lives in the inferno include his late brother, Mallam Rabi’u Mohammed and…