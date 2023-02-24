‘I told Michael Douglas I’d like to f**k him!’

Canadian actress, Evangeline Lilly has revealed an awkward moment she candidly told Michael Douglas she wanted to ‘f**k’ him.

Speaking on this week’s upcoming episode of The Jonathan Ross show, the actress, 43, recalled a moment on set where she told the veteran actor, 78, and Michelle Pfeiffer, 64, they were ‘GILFs’.

The trio star together in the recently-released Marvel film, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, featuring an all-star cast including familiar faces Michael and Michelle, along with new Marvel stars Bill Murray and Kathryn Newton.

But revealing the on-set antics, Evangeline spoke about a particular day of filming which left her shocked.

She said: ‘There was this day on set, we were doing a scene in a restaurant and we were in a waiting room, so they filmed the waiting room with extras and there were children.

‘I turned to Michael and Michelle and I said, “You know, you guys are real GILFs.”

‘Michael had no idea. He said, “What’s a GILF?” Instead of being cool about it, in…