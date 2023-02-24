INEC postpones Enugu East Senatorial district election





The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has postponed the Enugu East Senatorial election, which was originally scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The cancellation followed the assassination of the Labour Party candidate for election, Barr. Oyibo Chukwu. The deceased and five others were allegedly set ablaze while returning to Enugu on Wednesday night, February 22.

According to INEC, the election would now hold alongside the governorship polls on March 11