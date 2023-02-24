Lagos state judiciary to work half day on eve of polls





Chief Judge of Lagos, Justice Kazeem Alogba, has directed all courts in the state to work half day on Friday, February 24.

Acting Chief Registrar, Magistrate Tajudeen Elias in a statement released on Thursday, February 23, said the directive was given to ensure that all members of staff of the court are not hindered from exercising their franchise during the elections scheduled for Saturday, February 25.

Offices at all divisions and districts of the Lagos State Judiciary have been directed to close by 1 pm today.