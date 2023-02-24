Lead actors on Dark October





The stars discussed what it took to be on such a project and also reacted to the controversies about the real victim’s parents not giving consent to the story to be told and the timing of the story.

Munachi speaks to being a young person in a country where brutality against young people has become the norm. “‘It’s been happening for the longest time, it hasn’t stopped or reduced. I stay in Surulere, and just opposite my house, they have lynched people more than five times. And nothing has been done about it, it is too barbaric, seeing the times we are in. I feel like, why does it have to be like that? It is really sad, and human beings will walk pass and say that it is not my business, and if they even want to make it their business, all they do is post about it, make it into a hashtag, and trends for two weeks. Nobody is ready to take action, and when we do take action, it is a problem.”

On getting the consent of the family to tell the story, Kem Ajieh Ikechukwu…