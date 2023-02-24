Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, leaves swish London restaurant with model Josie Redmond, 21





Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted leaving London Restaurant Chiltern Firehouse in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Feb. 22, with model Josie Redmond.

The Titanic star, 48, kept a low-profile as he exited the venue wearing a baseball cap and facemask, while 21-year-old Josie was in an all-black ensemble.

Leo’s outing comes following reports he’s keen to shake rumours he only dates much younger women.

MailOnline exclusively obtained the photos and also reported on Josie’s age, adding that Leonardo left Chiltern Firehouse with the model at 4am.

Leonardo has made headlines over his dating history following his split from Camila Morrone shortly after her 25th birthday and was also incorrectly linked to 19-year-old model Eden Polani