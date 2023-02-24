Paris Hilton shows newborn son’s face for the first time





Paris Hilton has shared the first picture of her newborn son’s face as she bravely opened up about her fear of childbirth.

The 41-year-old surprised fans last month by announcing the birth of her first child with her husband Carter Reum.

The happy couple welcomed their bundle of joy via surrogacy.

Paris has now revealed they named their son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

Phoenix stands for “hope, rebirth and transformation” and Paris said she chose his middle name in honour of her late grandfather, Barron Hilton.

In a new picture of the family-of-three, Paris lovingly cradled her son while Carter placed a tender kiss on his wife’s forehead.

Phoenix looked adorable in a white and blue baby grow and matching hat.

She opened up to the publication about her decision to welcome her son via surrogacy and admitted she was “so scared of childbirth.

Paris said: “I’m just so scared, I think, again, leading back to Provo of even being in a doctor’s office, just all of that. The…