Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show generates 103 FCC complaints for being ‘too sexual’





Rihanna‘s halftime performance at Super Bowl LVII has sparked an outrage as the Federal Communications Commission has received lots of complaints for being “too sexual”.

The overall takeaway from the folks who felt compelled to complain about Rihanna to the feds, was that the lyrics and choreography were way too sexualized, with some viewers even comparing it to porn.

TMZ obtained the 103 complaints made to the Federal Communications Commission, a U.S. government agency that regulates television and most of them had to do with RiRi’s halftime show.

One viewer in California even compared Rihanna’s set to Kim Petras and Sam Smith‘s performance at the Grammys, writing … “I don’t care what someone worships but children shouldn’t be exposed to pornography and as an adult I don’t wish to see it … Where has decency gone? How about respect for others and self?”

In Utah, one viewer wrote “This year the halftime show was so indecent I had to turn off the TV because of the…





