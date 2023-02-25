2023 Election: There is surge in hate speech in Nigeria





UN Under-Secretary-General and Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, Alice Wairimu Nderitu, has said that there’s been a surge in the use of inflammatory language and hateful and divisive rhetoric ahead of the 2023 election in Nigeria.

Speaking at a briefing held at the UN House in Abuja on Friday, February 24, Nderitu said hate speeches in the country are being amplified at an unprecedented rate by digital technology.

She also warned that hate speech, especially if accompanied by policies and practices that discriminate against populations based on their identity, often results in hate crimes, discrimination, and violence and can be both a precursor and a trigger of atrocity crimes, in particular genocide.

