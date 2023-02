APC National chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, lost his polling unit in Angwarimi ward, GRA A1 LERCEST office in Keffi, Nasarawa state to Peter Obi. While Labour party polled a total of 132 votes, APC polled a total of 85 votes.The post APC National chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, loses his polling unit to Peter Obi appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji