Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has won his polling unit in Jada, Adamawa State.

The former Vice President scored a total of 282 votes to beat APC’s Bola Tinubu who had 56 votes. Peter Obi of Labour Party had six votes while the New Nigerian Peoples Party’s (NNPP) Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso garnered just one vote.