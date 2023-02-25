Brave Woman goes back to vote after thugs allegedly attacked her face with bottle at polling unit (Photos/Video)





Social media users are showering a woman with encomiums after she came back to vote with a bloodied face after she was allegedly attacked by political thugs..

The ugly attack allegedly happened in Surulere, Lagos as the woman tried to vote . After the attack, she was treated, her wound bandaged and she still mustered courage to go back to the polling unit to vote. Social media users are calling her a ‘hero’



The woman that APC thugs wounded with bottle came back to vote. This is the Hero of this election❤️✊

#NigeriaElections2023 pic.twitter.com/c7i0zlt702 — MAYOR (@worldmayor01) February 25, 2023