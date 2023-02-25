INEC to conduct elections in Anambra despite insecurity





The Anambra State Resident Electoral Commission, Dr. Queen Agwu, has assured members of the state that elections will be held in all the 5,720 polling units in the 21 local government areas of the state despite insecurity in the state.

Agwu also stated that out of the 2.5 million people registered to vote, only 5,000 people did not pick up their permanent voter cards.

She stated these on Friday during a press conference, adding that sensitise and non-sensitive materials have arrived in the 21 local government areas except six polling units with zero registration.

She also assured of the commission’s readiness for the conduct of the 2023 general elections in the state, insisting that insecurity is not going to be an issue.

According to her, enough security operatives have been deployed in all the local governments and are poised to action.

She said, “Election will be held in all the local government areas of Anambra State, despite insecurity.

“We have deployed staff in…