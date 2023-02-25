Thugs disrupt election proceedings and cart away ballot boxes in Aguda, Lagos State (video)





Thugs stormed a polling unit to disrupt the voting process and cart away ballot boxes.

Residents were waiting to cast their votes in Akinyele Street, Aguda, Surulere, Lagos, when the thugs arrived and scattered chairs, tables, and ballot boxes.

A video shared online shows ballot boxes, chairs and tables upturned on the floor while voters stand around looking confused.

“You can see, our polling unit has been scattered in Akinyele,” a voice is heard saying.

Watch the video below.