We‘ll declare 2023 election result speedily – INEC





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the results of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections will be declared as quickly as possible.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke at a media briefing in Abuja on Friday, February 24, also said that the process will not suffer any encumbrance due to the recent cash crunch triggered by the naira re-design policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“I just want to say that we will ensure that it (result declaration) will be done speedily. I can’t put a finger on the number of days or number of hours it will take, but it will be done speedily. We are aware of the anxiety and the need for us to conclude the process quickly, it will be concluded quickly. “It is not all our operations that are paid for by cash. In fact, the bulk of our procurement for both goods and services is done electronically, but we need a small amount of money to pay for the unbanked who render critical services,…





Source: Linda Ikeji