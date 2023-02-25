Who do you think is winning the Presidential election?

The 2023 presidential Election is holding today, February 25, 2023.
The candidates are;
1. Imumolen Christopher – Accord Party (AP)
2. Al-Mustapha Hamza – Action Alliance (AA)
3. Sowore Omoyele – African Action Congress (AAC)
4. Kachikwu Dumebi – African Democratic Congress (ADC)
5. Sani Yabagi Yusuf – Action Democratic Party (ADP)
6. Tinubu Bola Ahmed – All Progressives Congress (APC)
7. Umeadi Peter Nnanna – All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)
8. Ojei Princess Chichi – Allied People’s Movement (APM)
9. Nnamdi Charles Osita – Action Peoples Party (APP)
10. Adenuga Sunday Oluwafemi – Boot Party (BP)
11. Obi Peter Gregory – Labour Party (LP)
12. Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso – New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)
13. Osakwe Felix Johnson – National Rescue Movement (NRM)
14. Abubakar Atiku – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
15. Abiola Latifu Kolawole – Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)
16. Adebayo Adewole Ebenezer – Social Democratic Party (SDP)
Source: Linda Ikeji