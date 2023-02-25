Who do you think is winning the Presidential election?

The 2023 presidential Election is holding today, February 25, 2023.

 

The candidates are;

1. Imumolen Christopher  – Accord Party (AP)

2. Al-Mustapha Hamza – Action Alliance (AA)

3. Sowore Omoyele – African Action Congress (AAC)

4. Kachikwu Dumebi – African Democratic Congress (ADC)

5. Sani Yabagi Yusuf  – Action Democratic Party (ADP)

6. Tinubu Bola Ahmed – All Progressives Congress (APC)

7. Umeadi Peter Nnanna –  All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

8. Ojei Princess Chichi – Allied People’s Movement (APM)

9. Nnamdi Charles Osita – Action Peoples Party (APP)

10. Adenuga Sunday Oluwafemi – Boot Party (BP)

11. Obi Peter Gregory – Labour Party (LP)

12. Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso  – New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

13. Osakwe Felix Johnson  –  National Rescue Movement (NRM)

14. Abubakar Atiku – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

15. Abiola Latifu Kolawole – Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

16. Adebayo Adewole Ebenezer – Social Democratic Party (SDP)

 

 Who do you think…



