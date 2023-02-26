37-year-old Nigerian woman gives birth to quadruplets after 11 years of waiting

A 37-year-old Nigerian woman, Mrs. Faniyi, has delivered a set of quadruplets after eleven years of waiting. 

 

 

The General Hospital, Ikorodu, Lagos State disclosed this in a Facebook post two days ago. 

 

 

“We are proud to announce the birth of a set of quadruplets at our Mother and Child Center,” the post read.

 

“The delivery which was through  a caesarean section  conducted by a team of doctors and  nurses including Obstetricians, Paediatricians, Anaesthesiologists and Perioperative  Nurses led by Dr Femi Aletan,  Consultant  Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, and Dr Dehinde Akinlolu. The set of quadruplets, all females weighed  2.45kg, 2.25kg, 1.7kg and 2kg respectively.

 

“The Faniyi quads  were  delivered at a gestational age of 34 weeks and 3 days. All the babies  were delivered within 10 minutes of one  another on Friday, February 17, 2023 with the first arriving at 12:20pm. The babies are all in good health and doing well.

 

"The mother, Mrs. Faniyi, a 37…



Source: Linda Ikeji

