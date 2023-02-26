Dayo Amusa wasn’t referring to me in her post. Tinubu is too old to lead Nigeria. He is supposed to be resting





Actress, Iyabo Ojo has dismissed claims that her colleague, Dayo Amusa, was referring to her in a post she shared some hours ago.

In the said post, Dayo tackled a certain ‘’Ingrate” who is now referring to a benefactor as a ‘’Thug.”

Some Instagram users felt Dayo’s post was directed at Iyabo and began tagging her. They alleged that APC member, MC Oluomo who is a strong supporter of APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is the ‘’Thug” Dayo was referring to in her post, and that Iyabo is the “ingrate,” she was reffering to, for going against Oluomo and his political affiliation.

In a video shared online, Iyabo dismissed claims that Dayo’s post was about her. She stated that MC Oluomo has never paid her house rent, paid her children’s school fees, or helped with the mortgage of her house.

With regard to the backlash she has received from people over her support for Peter Obi instead of Tinubu, she stated that she believes that Tinubu is old and cannot…