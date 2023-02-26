Disgraced British socialite , Ghislaine Maxwell to launch appeal to overturn her 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking

Disgraced British socialite, Ghislaine Maxwell will launch her appeal to overturn her 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking by claiming one of the jurors who convicted her broke the law by calling his psychiatrist during the trial.

The 20,000-word appeal must be filed before the US Court of Appeals 2nd Circuit in New York before the deadline on Tuesday.

The Mail On Sunday reported that the appeal filed by Maxwell’s ‘pitbull’ lawyer Arthur Aidala, who represented disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, will focus on whether Juror 50 violated the judge’s orders not to discuss the case.

Her appeal is expected now that her divorce papers are thought to have been filed with a US judge, which will give her access to some of her huge fortune, The Sun reported.

While on the run she transferred her money and property portfolio to her husband Scott Borgerson.

Juror 50, who identified himself as Scotty David, also failed to disclose he had been a victim of sexual abuse, a fact he later…