Hoodlums numbering over 50 have invaded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation centre at Ile-Iwe, Orilowo Ejigbo area of Lagos State.

Vanguard reported that sounds of sporadic gunshots rented the air as INEC officials and party agents fled in different directions.

The report said they came in six motorcycles and four commercial buses. The presidential and national assembly elections took place today February 25, nationwide.