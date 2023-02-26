INEC officials refusing to upload results in Lagos, Delta – Labour Party cries out





Labour Party, LP has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC of refusing to upload results of the presidential elections collated in various polling units in Lagos and Delta states to the Central Server.

In a statement released this evening, February 25, the National Chairman of the party, Barrister Julius Abure, said INEC officials in connivance with the security agencies, are claiming that the BVAS have suddenly developed a fault and therefore cannot function. He claimed that information from the party’s field men has it that in places like “Agege, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Surulere, and Ibeju Lekki,” amongst others where results show that Labour Party won convincingly, the INEC officials claim that the BVAS suddenly developed a fault when it concerns uploading results of the presidential election.