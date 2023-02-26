Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo speaks on the “problem” of Nigeria following the general elections





Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo has listed the problems of Nigeria after the general elections.

The clergyman said he always thought bad government was the problem of Nigeria but the way things happened during the presidential elections on Feb. 25, it shows that bad citizens are the problem.

He wrote: “I used to think Nigerias problem was bad government.

“With what happened yesterday, now I know, bad citizens is our problem

“From police , to Inec officials , to thugs and to people voting their own slave masters.”