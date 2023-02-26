Presidential election results are not being uploaded on INEC server. Do not disenfranchise Nigerians





Activist, Aisha Yusufu, has accused INEC officials of failing to upload results from the presidential elections at the different polling units on the INEC server.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Yesufu warned the electoral body against carrying out any act that will disenfranchise Nigerians.

She said

‘’INEC must stand up to its responsibilities. We had a lot of issues with INEC. Imagine things like Ink not being available, Citizens were ready to provide and ensure that we have a peaceful, free and fair and credible election but now we have a lot of things going on. Results are not uploading, most especially the presidential results. INEC must not in anyway disenfranchise the people. We have worked hard, we have suffered for years in this country”

Watch the video below