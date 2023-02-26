Trending video of residents fighting with thugs who attacked their polling unit

A video of some residents fighting with some political thugs who disrupted the elections at their polling units has been shared online.
The thugs stormed the polling unit, upturned the ballot boxes and destroyed the chairs. Some residents stood up to the thugs and a fight ensued.
Two police officers who were stationed at the polling unit looked on as the brawl went on.
Watch the video below
Just look at the structure of criminality
Criminals.
Last kick of a dying horse. pic.twitter.com/151LrahlGr
— Mo-Mo💙 (@Morris_Monye) February 26, 2023
Source: Linda Ikeji