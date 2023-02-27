2023 elections: Save Nigeria from the looming disaster waiting to happen





Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to the controversy surrounding the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections.

In an open letter addressed to President Buhari, Obasanjo said the President has overtime promised to give Nigerians a free and fair election before leaving office and that he shouldn’t allow some persons, particularly INEC staff to soil his legacy.

The former President claimed that INEC officials were compromised during the elections as they failed to use the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System BVAS as well as the Server procured for the electronic transmission of election results.

Obasanjo pointed out that even though INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood, wants to claim to be ignorant of these fraudulent activities, he should not fold his hands and allow the corrupt actions of some of the commission’s staff to go on without correcting them.

He stated that if INEC chairman knows his hands are clean, he should save Nigeria from the…