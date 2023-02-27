APC loses in all LGAs declared so far in Kaduna





The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed to win in the Local Government Area (LGA) results of the Presidential elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared results of four LGAs at the Kaduna State Collation Center and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party split the results equally.

Below are the results announced before collation was postponed till 9am on Monday.

Giwa

APC – 19,922

PDP – 22,302

LP – 565

NNPP – 3,114

Kaura

APC – 1,847

PDP – 7,847

LP – 25,744

NNPP – 320

Kajuru

APC – 3,940

PDP – 9,253

LP – 14,875

NNPP – 1,221

Makarfi

APC -13,767

PDP – 22,098

LP – 759

NNPP -5,219