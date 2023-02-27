Deontay Wilder confirms talks with Francis Ngannou about potential two-fight deal in Saudi Arabia and Africa





Deontay Wilder has confirmed that he has been in talks over a two-fight deal with French-Cameroonian fighter Francis Ngannou.

The Bronze Bomber returned to the ring in October after a year’s absence with a knock-out win over the Finn Robert Helenius.

He has now confirmed that he could take on Ngannou as the former UFC heavyweight champion seeks to the world of boxing after leaving the MMA franchise earlier this year.

Speaking in Saudi Arabia in the wake of the Tommy Fury – Jake Paul fight, Wilder told reporters that talks with Ngannou’s team were hot about a two-fight deal across two continents.

As IFL TV reported, Wilder said: ‘That is a real discussion. We try to do a two-fight deal, one maybe here [Saudi Arabia] and the other one in Africa.’