Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could face death by firing squad if convicted





Accused Idaho murderer, Bryan Kohberger could face a firing squad if he is found guilty of the homicide of four college students in 2022.

Lawyers are believed to be gearing up for the possibility of a death penalty trial for the 28-year-old criminal justice major – who remains the only suspect in the November 13 slayings of the University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20 and Xana Kernodle, 20.

Prosecutors haven’t yet indicated whether they intend to pursue the death penalty for Kohberger, although it seems likely they will, given the gravity of his alleged crimes.

Republican state lawmaker, Rep. Bruce Skaug has introduced a bill that would once again allow for execution by firing squad in the state, as well as lethal injection.

Skaug’s bill states that the Idaho Department of Corrections must determine whether execution by lethal injection is an available method no later than five days after a death warrant is issued.

If the…