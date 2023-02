The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, Bola Tinubu, has been declared the winner of the February 25, presidential election conducted in Ogun state.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Tinubu polled a total of 341, 554.

PDP’s Atiku Abubakar came second withe 123, 831 votes while Peter Obi of the Labour Party came third with 85, 829 votes.